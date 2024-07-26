State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BOX by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BOX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

BOX stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,543,830. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

