State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

