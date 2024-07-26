State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,906,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,887,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 4,545.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 199,673 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $87.37.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

