State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 780 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AeroVironment by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $169.94 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

