State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.36 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.