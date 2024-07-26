State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock valued at $19,973,389 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

