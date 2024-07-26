State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 150.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,798,000 after acquiring an additional 445,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

