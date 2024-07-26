State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.