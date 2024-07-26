State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 146.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of REX American Resources worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REX. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,946,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in REX American Resources by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 396.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

REX American Resources stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.