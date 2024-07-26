State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,345 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in WesBanco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

