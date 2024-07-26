State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $17,645,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM opened at $54.61 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,504 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.