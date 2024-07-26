State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

