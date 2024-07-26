State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.