State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

