State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 4.1 %

ETD stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $763.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

