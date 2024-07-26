State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 771,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,253 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,950,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,240 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.