State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 224.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NX. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

