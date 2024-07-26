State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

BlackLine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 206.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.