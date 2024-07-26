State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 2,400 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 2,400 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.