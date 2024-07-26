State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $981,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 829,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,064,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

