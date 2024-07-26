State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $990,000 Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in agilon health were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 302.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

agilon health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.