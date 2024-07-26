State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

