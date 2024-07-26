State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

