State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

SEA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,282.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.