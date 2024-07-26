State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

