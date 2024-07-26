State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 434.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $173,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.