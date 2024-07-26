State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

