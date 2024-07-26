State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 4.7 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

