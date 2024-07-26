State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 34,187 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TK. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Teekay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Down 1.4 %

Teekay stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 106.64%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

