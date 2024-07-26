State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,500 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $23,695,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,396,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

