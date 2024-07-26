State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 47,189 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Navient by 265.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $13,546,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

