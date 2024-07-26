State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,200 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $87.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

About SkyWest



SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

