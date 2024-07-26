State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 960 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ArcBest by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ArcBest by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

