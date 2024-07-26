State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

