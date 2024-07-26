State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

