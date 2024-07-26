State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,246 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after purchasing an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,265,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $14,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 85,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

CPK opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $124.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.