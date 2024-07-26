State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,843 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Viasat Stock Up 12.6 %

VSAT stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.