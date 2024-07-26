State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,572 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

