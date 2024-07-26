State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock worth $7,923,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

