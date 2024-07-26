State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $625,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Enterprises

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.