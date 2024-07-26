State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $174.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

