Steven E. Voskuil Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $192.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $243.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $3,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

