Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

