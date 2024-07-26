Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial



Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

