Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $82.36, but opened at $85.00. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 107,692 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

