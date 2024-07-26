Stifel Nicolaus Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.39.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

