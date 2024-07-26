Stifel Nicolaus Trims WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Target Price to $18.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:KLG opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

