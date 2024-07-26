StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

