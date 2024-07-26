Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) CEO Moishe Gubin Acquires 9,529 Shares of Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin purchased 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $94,813.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,604.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Shares of STRW stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

