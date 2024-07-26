Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Jack Levine Buys 1,746 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine bought 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $17,337.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,995.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

STRW stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Stories

